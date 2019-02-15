<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5152164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

For the first time in BART history, its total budget is more than $2-billion dollars, but critics say the agency continues to under perform. The number of riders is down and a BART survey shows consumer satisfaction at an all time low. (KGO-TV)