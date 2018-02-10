MacArthur Maze lane closures could impact weekend traffic

The passing lane on westbound Interstate Highway 580 to westbound Highway 80 in the MacArthur Maze will be closed until noon Saturday so crews can do surveying work, Caltrans said.Different lanes will be closed in the MacArthur Maze on Saturdays and Sundays for the next two weekends so the surveying work can be done, according to Caltrans.The closures will start at 6 a.m. and last until noon.Saturday and Sunday, the far left lane on westbound Interstate 580 to westbound Interstate 80 in the MacArthur Maze will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, Caltrans said.On Saturday, Feb. 17, the second-from-left lane on westbound Interstate 80 to southbound Interstate 880 in the maze will be closed from 6 a.m. to noon, according to Caltrans.The survey work is part of an upcoming project that will raise the vertical clearances in the maze to the current standard of 16.5 feet, Caltrans said.