Muni likely to hold vote approving new labor contract with drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Muni will likely vote on Monday to make a new labor contract with drivers official.

The SFMTA Board of Directors will take up the contract that offers drivers an 11 percent raise over three years.

Muni drivers approved the new tentative deal last month.

Drivers say the contract will help recruit and retain workers.

Muni has a huge need for transit operators and the shortage has been blamed for numerous problems including buses and trains running late.
