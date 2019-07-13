San Mateo plans to get rid of red light cameras

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- Building a better Bay Area is about finding solutions. But in San Mateo, a program city officials thought would improve public safety, is now ending after 14 years.The City will get rid of its red light cameras.An evaluation found public safety was no longer significantly improved and the program had become more challenging to administer.This was prompted by a yellow light timing error discovered in a camera on Saratoga Drive and Hillsdale Boulevard.Nearly 1,000 citations issued there between December and May will be refunded or dismissed.