DISTRACTED DRIVING

Statewide crackdown on distracted driving happening today

EMBED </>More Videos

Heads up and hands off your phone -- a statewide crackdown on distracted driving is happening today as part of Distracted Driving Awareness month. (Shutterstock)

By Elissa Harrington
Heads up and hands off your phone -- a statewide crackdown on distracted driving is happening today as part of Distracted Driving Awareness month.

The California Office of Traffic Safety has launched a new campaign called "Just Drive." The goal is to educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. People can expect to see messages on electronic billboards and an increase in enforcement.

The Oakland Police Department is just one of the agencies cracking down. Officers will be looking for people talking, texting, or using apps while driving. The penalty for a first time offender is a $162 ticket.

RELATED: Study finds two Bay Area cities among the least distracted on the road

The hands free law has been in effect for 10 years. The California Office of Traffic Safety has done studies and found a decrease in people talking and texting on phones. But there are still tens of thousands of distracted driving collision every year. Police say if you really need to use your phone - pull over.

This is one of two days this month for the statewide crackdown; the next will happen April 13.

Click here for more stories and videos on distracted driving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdistracted drivingcellphonecellphone distractionsdrivingSan FranciscoOaklandSan MateoSan RafaelSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Study: 2 Bay Area cities among least distracted on the road
DISTRACTED DRIVING
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
CHP to honor fallen officer with memorial service
Man accused in deadly I-80 accident in Fairfield posts bail
More distracted driving
TRAFFIC
Oakland considers regulations for dockless scooters and bicycles
Richmond BART station reopens after brush fire
Muni track equipment issue snarls morning commute
Yearlong Upper Haight infrastructure project slated to break ground after Labor Day
After neighbor complaints, SFMTA to remove recently installed traffic circle near Alamo Square
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News