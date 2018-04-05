Statewide crackdown on distracted driving happening today

Heads up and hands off your phone -- a statewide crackdown on distracted driving is happening today as part of Distracted Driving Awareness month.The California Office of Traffic Safety has launched a new campaign called "Just Drive." The goal is to educate drivers about the dangers of distracted driving. People can expect to see messages on electronic billboards and an increase in enforcement.The Oakland Police Department is just one of the agencies cracking down. Officers will be looking for people talking, texting, or using apps while driving. The penalty for a first time offender is a $162 ticket.The hands free law has been in effect for 10 years. The California Office of Traffic Safety has done studies and found a decrease in people talking and texting on phones. But there are still tens of thousands of distracted driving collision every year. Police say if you really need to use your phone - pull over.This is one of two days this month for the statewide crackdown; the next will happen April 13.