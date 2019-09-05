Tracks reopen after Caltrain fatally strikes person in San Francisco

Here’s a look at the train involved. One person was hit and killed this morning.



Delays include:

103 -60 mins delayed

305 -55” Bayshore

207 -28” SBR

309 -34” Bayshore

211 -10” MIL

313 -4” behind 211

310 -62” SF

212 -53” SF

314 -40” SF

216 -33” SF

218 -25” SF

#Caltrain pic.twitter.com/PcXHTEG75B — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 5, 2019

#BREAKING a person was hit by a @Caltrain train near the 22nd Street station and killed. Commuters can expect severe delays this morning. pic.twitter.com/YX2NwvqStt — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 5, 2019

Crews working to confirm. Expect delays. #Caltrain pic.twitter.com/UeJewqo6XQ — Caltrain (@Caltrain) September 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Caltrain struck and killed a person on the tracks in San Francisco on Thursday morning.Northbound train No. 103, heading from San Jose to San Francisco, struck the person at 6:32 a.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 near the 22nd Street station, according to the transit agency.No injuries were reported among the roughly 75 people aboard the train at the time, and the person struck was trespassing on the tracks, Caltrain officials said.The collision initially stopped trains from going through the area in either direction. The southbound tracks reopened shortly before 8 a.m. and the northbound tracks reopened by 8:22 a.m., according to Caltrain.Authorities are working to determine whether the death was intentional or accidental. The name of the person killed has not been released.The death is the 12th on the Caltrain right-of-way in 2019.