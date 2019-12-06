Commuters may see changes on Bay Area public transit soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As 2019 comes to a close, be prepared for changes to your commute. Some local transit agencies aren't waiting for the new year. Below is a list of upcoming changes to the busiest transit agencies serving the Bay Area.
Golden Gate Transit: Dec. 8, 2019
Bus schedules and routes are adjusted quarterly by the Golden Gate Bridge Highway & Transportation District to make the system run more efficiently. Starting on Sunday, Dec. 8, many routes will be affected, some stops will be moved, some buses canceled, and others will be added. Route 31 will no longer serve the Larkspur Ferry Terminal when new SMART Train service debuts on Saturday, Dec. 14.
VTA: Dec. 28, 2019
Changes to buses and light rail service start on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. VTA says buses will run more frequently on better routes. A new light rail line, the orange line, will debut. BART service to Santa Clara County is delayed longer than originally planned, so VTA bus service will continue to operate in the areas that will eventually be covered by BART trains.
SFMTA: Jan. 1, 2020
New fares take effect for some rides through the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Cable car prices will go up by a dollar for all passengers. The main price will be $8.00 per ride. The price for one-, three-, and seven-day passports are also rising.
Prices for MUNI bus and train rides are not changing.
BART: Jan. 1, 2020
Prices for BART rides go up 5.4% in the new year. This is part of a long term fare increase that BART's Board first approved in 2003. The increase is based on inflation. BART prices are calculated by distance so some short rides may only see a 10 cent increase.
AC TRANSIT: Jan. 1, 2020
Fares for transbay trips will go up 50 cents at the start of 2020. This is the second year of a five year plan of fare increases. A single cash or Clipper Card ride across the bay will cost $6.00. Upgrade fees also go up 50 cents. The Transbay 31-day pass will increase in price from $198.00 to $216.00. Local bus fares are not changing.
SAMTRANS: Jan. 1, 2020
New fares will take effect in the start of the new year. Express fares are going up for cash, mobile, Clipper Card, and monthly pass holders. The price for a local fare day pass will go down. Currently adults pay $5.50 and that will drop to $4.50 in the new year. SamTrans is changing how it categorizes fares. This article explains why.
SMART TRAIN: Jan. 1, 2020
A new service schedule debuts in 2020 including earlier weekend service and more service on weekdays, especially during commute hours. New stations at Larkspur and Novato Downtown should be open by 2020. The Larkspur station connects passengers with the Golden Gate Ferry.
CALTRAIN: Apr. 1, 2020
In the Spring of 2020, Caltrain fares will change: "Adult Clipper one-way discount reduced from 55 cents to 25 cents. Eligible Discount Clipper one-way discount remains at 15 cents. Monthly Passes will be adjusted accordingly (30 times the One-way fare)". Another increase is scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2020.
