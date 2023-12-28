These Bay Area transit services are offering free rides for New Year's Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Planning on going out on New Year's Eve in the Bay Area? Don't get behind the wheel after the celebratory drinking -- take these free public transportation options instead!

Transit agencies including Muni and AC Transit will be offering free rides for all passengers from Dec. 31, 2023, through Jan. 1, 2024 (times may vary).

See the full list below:

SFMTA (Muni)

From Sunday night and going through to 5 a.m. Monday, Muni buses will be traversing the city to shuttle people home at no cost, with extra OWL bus routes running until the wee hours. Extra Muni subway service began at 8 p.m. Sunday and is running until 2:15 a.m. Monday.

A spokesperson for Muni said the agency was taking a cue from San Francisco's Vision Zero plan to eliminate traffic fatalities.

Since all rides are free, passengers are reminded not to tap their Clipper cards to make sure that they don't get charged. Muni Mobile passes will also not be necessary. All Muni fare gates will simply remain open.

AC Transit

Riders will be able to ride all AC Transit buses free of charge, including Transbay and Tempo lines, beginning at 8 p.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

VTA

All Light Rail and Bus services will be free from 8 p.m. on Sunday through 5 a.m. on Monday. VTA will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule with extended hours on New Year's Day.

SamTrans

SamTrans will provide free rides, including paratransit, starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday until 3 a.m. on Monday.

On New Year's Day, SamTrans will operate a Sunday schedule as well in observance of the New Year's holiday.

Caltrain

Caltrain will offer free fares after 8 p.m. on Sunday.

NYE Specials: San Jose Diridon to San Francisco departing at 7:42 p.m., 8:42 p.m.

NYE Specials: San Francisco to San Jose Diridon departing 1 a.m., 1:30 a.m., or when full, last train at 2 a.m.

BART

BART is not offering free rides on New Year's Eve, but will be extending their service until 1 a.m.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

