BART data shows arrests are up but so is crime despite more officers riding trains

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- About a year ago, BART police made a major change to its policing strategy, shifting more uniformed officers to patrolling on trains rather than cars.

BART is now sharing data on the number of arrests made by police last year with more than a 60 percent increase compared to 2022.

"So I've been with the department for approximately 17 years and this is the largest deployment change I've ever seen in my policing career with the BART Police Department," Christopher Vogan, interim Deputy Chief for the BART Police Department said. "But it is the singular most important change we've made to address the concerns of our passengers and employees."

With BART ridership still down compared to pre-pandemic levels, a survey done by the Bay Area Council last May found 45 percent of people are choosing not to ride BART because they don't think it's safe.

"I usually drive, because honestly I don't, sometimes I don't feel safe," Mirna Wolfram, a Lafayette resident said.

But with the BART Police Department's new strategy, Vogan says arrests are up by more than 62 percent compared to last year.

He says part of what's worked has been shortening train cars.

"We have more officers patrolling those trains so they're not having to walk through empty train cars, they're getting through cars where people are pointing out problems and they're addressing them," he said.

Still, BART Board Director of District 1, Debora Allen, says these numbers don't tell the full story.

"What you get is that crime is going up still," Allen said.

According to last year's Chief of Police report, violent crime was up by 13 percent, compared to 2022.

Property crime, including burglary, larceny and auto theft, was up by 59 percent.

"I certainly don't agree with sending the message to riders that, 'hey everything's ok now, go take a nap on the train,' no you shouldn't do that, you still have to be really, really aware of the people around you," Allen said.

Right now, BART police has 214 sworn officers on the force, the lowest number in the eight years Allen has been on the board, with 19 open positions.

"I haven't noticed more officers, I've noticed more BART ambassadors on the platforms and on the trains but not uniformed officers," Chris Muyo, a daily BART rider said.

Although some riders say, things are still better than they were before the pandemic.

"I'd say I feel safer, I think it's just a product of there being fewer people around so there's less to keep track of," Muyo said.