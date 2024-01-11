Here are the next 8 locations where new BART fare gates will be installed

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART riders are about to see a lot more of those new fare gates that make it harder to avoid paying the fare.

Time-lapse video shows the new gates being installed at the West Oakland station in December.

They're meant to make it harder for people to jump or squeeze through the gate.

The next station to get them is Civic Center.

For years, BART has struggled to keep fare evaders off trains. Two weeks ago, the agency began testing new 7-foot gates at the West Oakland station.

That will be followed by the Montgomery and Powell Stations, then 24th Street, SFO, Fruitvale, Richmond and Antioch.

Bart claims it loses between $15 and $25 million in revenue from fare evasion each year.

"We looked at equity. What is going to be the scenario? If we harden this station, does it make the next stations more difficult," said Sylvia Lamb, assistant general manager of BART.

The project is expected to have the new fare gates up at all BART stations by the end of 2025.

