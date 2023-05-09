Main reason for low BART ridership, financial issues released in new survey

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area Council released results of a survey Tuesday showing safety is the main reason why BART is experiencing low ridership numbers. Before 2020, BART was averaging around 400,000 riders a weekday. Now, they are only averaging between 100,000 and 150,000 per weekday.

"The system is facing a financial hole that is very hard to fill," said Bay Area Council Chief Operating Officer John Grubb. "Without it, we could lose the entire BART system."

The survey shows ridership declined when many stopped commuting and started working from home. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic under control, ridership still struggles. The survey shows 45% of people are choosing not to ride BART because they don't think it is safe. While 17% describe BART as safe.

"People are hesitating to get back on board because they have fear," said Bay Area Council CEO Jim Wunderman. "They don't want to experience these conditions."

BART announced changes to its police system. More officers are now patrolling trains. This survey was conducted after the announcement and still it shows people don't feel safe. They say if BART can make their system safer, people will ride again.

"If they feel safe and secure, we are going to see people come back to the system," Wunderman said.

