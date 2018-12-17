TRAFFIC

Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

A pedestrian has died after a crash early Monday morning on the Interstate 880 off-ramp to 1st Street in San Jose (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE --
A woman has died after she was struck in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle early this morning, according to San Jose police.

The collision occurred around 12:46 a.m. at the intersection of North 1st Street and East Rosemary Street, according to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia. The woman - a pedestrian at the time of the collision - was transported to a hospital, where she died.

Garcia said there is currently no suspect or suspect-vehicle information. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911.

The California Highway Patrol temporarily closed the off-ramp from southbound Interstate Highway 880 as police investigated the collision, but Garcia said all roads have since reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-880pedestrian killedtraffic fatalitiestraffic accidenthit and runSan Jose
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
DMV wait times reportedly dropping in California
Lime files appeal; wants scooters back on San Francisco streets
Facing criticism, Harvey Milk Plaza redesign abandons elevated terrace | Hoodline
Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on highway
More Traffic
Top Stories
High Surf Warning in effect along Bay Area coastline
Accuweather Forecast: Drier pattern returning
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Google to spend $1 billion on expansion in New York City
EXCLUSIVE: SF security guard attacked by skateboarder is out of coma
US conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead
President Trump reviewing case of former US service member charged with murder
CBP head didn't tell Congress about 7-year-old girl to avoid 'politicizing' her death
Show More
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
Rain poses no obstacle for holiday shoppers in Walnut Creek
Some beach-goers flock to SF coastline despite warnings
Mavericks surf contest postponed until further notice
Camp Fire cleanup worker may face charges after offensive social media posts
More News