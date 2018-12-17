Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose

A woman has died after she was struck in a hit-and-run collision with a vehicle early this morning, according to San Jose police.The collision occurred around 12:46 a.m. at the intersection of North 1st Street and East Rosemary Street, according to San Jose police Sgt. Enrique Garcia. The woman - a pedestrian at the time of the collision - was transported to a hospital, where she died.Garcia said there is currently no suspect or suspect-vehicle information. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911.The California Highway Patrol temporarily closed the off-ramp from southbound Interstate Highway 880 as police investigated the collision, but Garcia said all roads have since reopened.