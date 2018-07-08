BAY AREA LIFE

BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital goes the extra mile for stroke patients

The Stroke Program at Washington Hospital not only treats stroke patients with high-quality treatment, but also provides patients, their families, and the larger community with the tools necessary to cultivate and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The award-winning program concentrates on every facet of stroke management from emergency room entry to discharge. The team of specialists, physicians, and nursing professionals work efficiently to diagnose and quickly treat patients, as expert action within the first hours of a stroke is critical.

Stroke is the leading cause of adult disability and the third leading cause of death in the United States. The Washington Hospital Stroke Center strives to change these shocking statistics by treating the following conditions:

1. Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
2. Carotid Disease
3. Ischemic Stroke
4. Hemorrhagic Stroke
--Intracerebral Hemorrhage (ICH)
--Subarachnoid Hemorrhage (SAH)

--Arterial Venous Malformation (AVM)

Address:
Washington Hospital Stroke Center
Washington West, 2500 Mowry Avenue, Fremont, CA 94538

