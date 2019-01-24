TRAVEL

Family kicked off American Airlines flight after passengers complain about body odor

EMBED </>More Videos

Sade Baderinwa has the latest on the family kicked off an American Airlines flight after passengers complained about body odor.

MIAMI, Florida --
A Detroit family claims they were kicked off an American Airlines flight after passengers complained about their body odor.

"There's no body odor that we have," Yossi Adler told WPLG. "There's nothing wrong with us."

Yossi, his wife Jennie and their baby were wrapping up their vacation in Miami and heading back home to Detroit Wednesday night when they were escorted off their flight.

RELATED: Bay Area family kicked off flight over son's peanut allergy

"All of a sudden, as soon as they took us off, they closed the gate and then they said, 'Sorry, sir, some people complained you had body odor and we're not letting you back on,'" Yossi said.

Cellphone video taken by Yossi shows him talking with airline staff after being booted off the plane.

"They said they were taking our stuff off and they lied," Yossi said.

The family said they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane, but that did not happen, leaving them with only the clothes on their back.

RELATED: Delta passenger kicked off flight after bathroom emergency

American Airlines sent WPLG a statement Wednesday night saying, "Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor.

They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers. They have been rebooked on a flight Thursday."

"We stopped several people in the airport and it's embarrassing, but we asked them 'Do you think we smell because we just got kicked off a plane for smelling?' People told us we didn't smell," Jennie said.

Yossi said he's frustrated and wants to know the real reason they were forced off the plane.

The family later sent WPLG a text message confirming that they were able to make it back to Detroit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairlineamerican airlinesu.s. & worldairport newsremoved from flightbizarreodorFloridaMiamiMichigan
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
New cruise line to offer adults-only voyages
Check Tahoe road conditions in real time
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Dangerous travel to Tahoe area expected for busy holiday weekend
More Travel
Top Stories
Investigators say Tubbs Fire was not caused by PG&E
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
Bay Area animal shelter dealing with spike in Ball Pythons
Company offering free medical marijuana to fed workers who can't afford it
New cruise line to offer adults-only voyages
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominiums in SoCal
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Show More
Doomsday Clock remains at 2 minutes to midnight
Shutdown: Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail
Woman killed in hit and run crash in San Jose
Fremont gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Mueller grand jury could start feeling the pinch of the government shutdown
More News