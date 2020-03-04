SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Spring Break is almost here, but with coronavirus hampering travel, what does it mean for your vacation?
Seven On Your Side's Michael Finney spoke with Liana Corwin from Hopper for some tips and deals.
For more information on Hopper's spring break guide click here.
Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Hopper discusses spring break travel deals, COVID-19 concerns
7 ON YOUR SIDE
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: U.S. Senator writes open letters to airlines, urging them to drop fees; airlines update policies in light of coronavirus outbreak
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Robinhood trading app outage, Supreme Court to decide CFPB's fate, Toyota sued for brake issues on Prius and Camry, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More