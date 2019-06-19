SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A ninth American tourist death is being reported in the Dominican Republic.
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney joined Hot Topics on Midday Live to talk about what you should do to prepare yourself before traveling out of the country.
Finney says the number one rule is to buy travel insurance. He says your U.S. insurance does not work once you leave the country.
Finney says you also need evacuation insurance to help cover costs if you have to get out immediately. It depends on your plan, but you can also have the option to cancel the trip before you leave and you would still get the majority of your money back.
Watch the video above for more tips from Finney to get prepared.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View."
You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney offers tips on how to prepare for an emergency before your next vacation
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News