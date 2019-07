7 On Your Side's Michael Finney offers tips on how to prepare for an emergency before your next vacation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A ninth American tourist death is being reported in the Dominican Republic.7 On Your Side's Michael Finney joined Hot Topics on Midday Live to talk about what you should do to prepare yourself before traveling out of the country.Finney says the number one rule is to buy travel insurance. He says your U.S. insurance does not work once you leave the country.Finney says you also need evacuation insurance to help cover costs if you have to get out immediately. It depends on your plan, but you can also have the option to cancel the trip before you leave and you would still get the majority of your money back.Watch the video above for more tips from Finney to get prepared.