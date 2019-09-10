San Francisco International Airport runway closure: Tips to avoid cancellations and delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco International Airport's busiest runway will be closed Sept. 7 through Sept. 27 for a scheduled repair project. The runway needs a new concrete base because of wear and tear, like potholes.To help reduce traffic, SFO has worked with airlines to reduce the number of flights coming in and out of during this period by 13-percent. Still, the first weekend of the runway closure was a bit of a mess. Nearly 800 flights were delayed or canceled the first weekend, and it hasn't let up.Flying through SFO this month, here's what you need to know:- Domestic and international flights could experience delays, but the airport predicts short flights could be most affected.- The delays are expected to average 20-30 minutes but could be as long as a few hours.- Delays are expected to start after 9 am, so the airport recommends travelers hoping to avoid delays fly on earlier flights.- SFO says Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays have the most flights and thus could have more delays.Many airlines are offering free change fees on flights through SFO. The airport advises passengers to contact their airline directly if they wish to make any changes in their travel.