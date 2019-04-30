7 On Your Side

Summer travel too expensive? Some ways to save money this year

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While experts say it is best to book your summer travel plans now, a new report shows millions of people will ditch a summer vacation because they cannot afford it. But it doesn't have to be out of reach.

Ditching summer travel? You're not alone.

A new report shows 39 million adults will not be taking a summer vacation this year because they cannot afford it.

According to a Bankrate survey, the average expense is $1,979.

But don't let that keep you home.

Travel experts say a little planning can keep costs low without skimping out on the fun.

RELATED: Why you might want to consider travel insurance

"Having a good vacation experience really comes down to being prepared and doing a bit of research," said Dayvee Sutton, Travel Expert & Host.

The biggest expense is usually airfare, so experts say follow these three steps to save big.

First, be flexible when it comes to when and where you can go.

Next, consider traveling in the off season.

RELATED: QUICK TIP: Get a group discount on your next vacation

Or better yet, experts recommend you book travel in the shoulder season which is between peak and off season.

"You might compromise a little bit on weather, but you can save on your accommodations and experiences," Sutton said.

And finally, use online tools and apps to research, plan, and book the cheapest options for airfare and accommodations.

"You don't have to worry about tracking it. It will send a notification right to your phone," Sutton said.

And remember you don't have to go at it solo. Experts say a travel agent can typically book your vacation for free because they charge the vendors. Not you.

Sutton also says you can tell the travel agent what your budget is, and they will work to get you what you want.

Take a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscotravelmoney7 on your sidefinanceconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Making the most out of your credit card points
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Samsung's foldable phone to launch, FitBits may not work on darker skin tones, and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News