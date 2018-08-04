TRAVEL

Hundreds of tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service

EMBED </>More Videos

Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service (KTRK)

By
MEXICO --
Hundreds of travelers were stranded in Mexico after Sun Country Airlines canceled flights due to a storm in Minneapolis.

Sun Country, based in Eagan, Minnesota, said the flights from Los Cabos and Mazatlan said that the flight canceled Saturday was the last of the season.

RELATED: Passenger account from inside Southwest plane

The passengers were left to find another return flight home.

Sun Country offered full refunds, but many may take up to a week to process.

According to reports, airlines are not required to get you another plane or a hotel room if flights are canceled.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on airlines and the airline industry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldmexicoairlineairline industryairplaneMexico
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Organizers prepare block party to celebrate Salesforce Transit Center opening
Resources for Bay Area commuters
Report: TSA considers eliminating screenings at some smaller airports
Aloha Friday August Sweepstakes
More Travel
Top Stories
Suspect wanted for BART train assault at MacArthur station identified
Evacuations orders in place due to Mendocino Complex Fires
Ferguson Fire moves into Yosemite, jumps Highway 41
Man's best friend hangs 10 at the World Dog Surfing Championships
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Gov. Brown tours Shasta County as Carr Fire grows, threatens homes
It's the first ever Barack Obama Day in Illinois
Neighbors call cops on Iowa girl, 10, selling cookies
Show More
Bay Area Fire Association creates GoFundMe for heroic Redding firefighters who lost homes
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
More News