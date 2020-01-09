Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on Treasure Island

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif. -- A suspect in a hit-and-run collision on Treasure Island crashed into a tree and died after being ejected from the vehicle late Wednesday night, according to police.

The collision and crash involving a white Porsche were reported around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of 9th Street and Avenue H, Sgt. Michael Andraychak said.

The Porsche is believed to have hit at least one parked car, then continued eastbound on 9th Street before crashing into the tree, according to Andraychak. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information or who may have seen the collision can call police at (415) 575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
