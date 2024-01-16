  • Watch Now

Huge tree falls on 4 vehicles at SF's Golden Gate Park; traffic impacted, authorities say

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 2:09AM
Huge tree falls on several vehicles at SF's Golden Gate Park
Eleven people have been rescued after a huge tree fell at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
KGO

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Eleven people have been rescued after a huge tree fell at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco on Monday.

The fallen limbs crushed several cars on Crossover Dr. blocking northbound lanes.

It's known to be a busy road that connects 19th Ave. and Park Presidio on the west-side of the city.

Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters have chainsaws out trying to break apart this tree.

Traffic is gridlocked.

It will be for some time as rescue crews work to clear this fallen tree which we estimate to be several hundred feet in height.

This is developing. Check back for updates.

