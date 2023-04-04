Preliminary 4.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Monterey, USGS says

TRES PINOS, Calif. (KGO) -- A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck San Benito County Tuesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit two kilometers north of Tres Pinos at 3:23 p.m., USGS said.
The California Geological Survey says the quake occurred near Hollister in the area of the Calaveras Fault Zone. They say the shaking was felt by geologists in the CGS Bay Area office.
Aftershocks can be expected as officials continue monitoring the region.
So far, there are no reports of any major damage or injuries.
BART says there is no impact to the system.
Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority says there is no impact or damage to their system. Transit will be delayed 5 - 10 minutes while they perform routine inspections.
