Video shows anti-Trump messages projected on Twitter headquarters in SF

This was to show support for the company's decision, made last Friday, to permanently suspend Donald Trump from the platform.
The company says they froze his account due to the risk of further incitement of violence after the violence that erupted on Jan. 6 in Washington D.C.
Twitter says since Friday, it has suspended 70,000 accounts for sharing Q-Anon content.
