Video shows anti-Trump messages projected on Twitter headquarters in SF

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=9453939" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In the wake of the violence at the Capitol Wednesday afternoon, social media companies announced new restrictions on President Donald Trump, signaling a turning point in how they've handled his posts on their platforms.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Anti-Trump messages were projected on Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco Monday evening.This was to show support for the company's decision, made last Friday, to permanently suspend Donald Trump from the platform.The company says they froze his account due to the risk of further incitement of violence after the violence that erupted on Jan. 6 in Washington D.C.Twitter says since Friday, it has suspended 70,000 accounts for sharing Q-Anon content.