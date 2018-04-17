Two arrested in Petaluma after teen dies of possible overdose

A 34-year-old transient and her friend were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and child endangerment early Monday morning after her 16-year-old child died of a possible drug overdose, police said.Petaluma Police say Robert Harrison and Danielle Foernsler didn't call for help as Foernsler's 16-year-old son overdosed from Xanax containing Fentanyl.It happened inside a Petaluma home on Vallejo Street where Harrison had recently moved in.His roommate who did not want to be on camera told ABC7 News he woke up around 4am Monday and saw Harrison and Foernsler attemping to put the boy in a vehicle. He said he called 911.When police arrived the 16-year-old was unconscious. He later died at the hospital.Police say both Harrison and Foernsler appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.Foernsler initially gave police a false name and said she was the victim's cousin. She later admitted she was the victim's mother."It's just very sad that a mother would go that far and doesn't call 911 to help her son out," said neighbor JoAnn Gibson.Neighbors said they woke up Monday to lots of police activity around the vehicle outside the home."I saw a backpack and other things being looked through," said Gibson.Police say Harrison had a loaded firearm and a loaded syringe at the home. Police say Foernsler knew her son had Xanax containing fentanyl and that Harrison also admitted knowing the victim had Xanax possibly containing fentanyl.Harrison was booked on child endgagerment, being under the influence of narcotics and possesion of a loaded firearm while possessing narcotics.Foernsler was booked on manslaughter, child endangerment and two outstanding warrants for robbery."I know she may still have some problems but it still is very sad," said Gibson.Both are expected to be in court Wednesday afternoon.Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call Petaluma police Detective Walt Spiller at (707) 778-4372.