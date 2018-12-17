SCHOOL THREAT

Two San Francisco schools evacuated after bomb threat received

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A high school in San Francisco was evacuated after a bomb threat was received Monday, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

The district tweeted that the threat was received around 1:10 p.m. Monday after most students had left campus for the day.

Lowell High School and Lakeshore Elementary, which is located next door, were both evacuated.

Students were being released for the remainder of the day.

No further details on the threat were immediately available.

Find more stories on school threats.
