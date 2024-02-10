Video shows moments leading up to UC Berkeley suspect firing shots on campus

Video obtained by ABC7 News on Saturday shows the moments that led up to a suspect shooting nine times into the air at UC Berkeley on Friday.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Video obtained by ABC7 News on Saturday shows the moments that led up to a suspect shooting nine times into the air at UC Berkeley on Friday.

The one-minute video shows an altercation, then the suspect eventually firing nine shots outside Sproul Plaza around 8:40 p.m. No one was hurt, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

"We happened to notice a bunch of cops drive by where we were," said Ayaan Bhushan, a Freshman at UC Berkeley. "So we went to check it out and we were standing by the student and a guy was being pinned to the floor and carried to the car."

A shelter-in-place order was issued and students were given the all-clear at around 9:45 p.m.

Students told ABC7 News a campus-wide digital alert did not go out until 30 minutes after the incident.

"It was kind of egregious," said Santiago Hopkins, a UC Berkeley student. "Even the email said there is police activity it didn't even say there was a shooting or something. I heard about it from a slack group from my clubs and some other friends."

Other students didn't get the alert till several hours later.

"The alert system went off at like 10 or 11 even though the shooting happened at around 8:40," said Jacob Yang, a student.

UC Berkeley said they are looking into why the alert was delayed, but they did mentioned police arrested the man shortly after the shooting. As of Saturday afternoon, there is still caution tape around the student center. A window on the second floor has a bullet hole in it.

"It is just crazy to think that I come here every day," Yang said. "I could have been here when the shooting happened and thankfully I wasn't."

