UCLA police searching for man accused of trying to kidnap 3 students

LOS ANGELES -- Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to rob and kidnap three UCLA students near campus parking lots.

The two incidents happened Sunday within about two hours from each other in the 700 block of Gayley Avenue and in the 300 block of Charles E. Young Drive North, according to the UCLA Police Department.

In the first incident, police say the suspect approached a victim near Parking Structure 1 at about 4:30 p.m. He refused to let go of her hands, demanded money and tried to take her somewhere else while claiming he had a gun, police said. No gun was seen by the victim, police added.

The second incident involved two victims near Parking Structure 7 at about 6:45 p.m. Police say similar acts were done by the suspect. One victim sustained scratches to her hand, police said.

In each case, the victims were able to escape, police say.

The suspect is described as Black, between 25 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes, a slim build and short dark hair. He was seen wearing a dark blue shirt with white lettering, light blue jeans, according to police. He had an orange/red blanket with him in the second incident.

The incidents are under investigation.