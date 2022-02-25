Speaker Pelosi weighs in on Russian invasion of Ukraine, says won't let Putin 'provoke WWIII'

"I don't usually say someone is an evil person, I say they're doing bad things," said Pelosi. "He is an evil person doing bad things."
The speaking not mincing words when it comes to Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.
"We're not going to let him provoke WWIII, but we are going to make sure he is debilitated," said Speaker Pelosi, defending President Biden and the Russian sanctions.
VIDEO: From Chernobyl to Russian allies: Stanford expert explains Russia-Ukraine conflict
When asked if she's satisfied with strategy to stick with sanctions, or if another option should be considered she responded, "No. I think that - we're very blessed to have this president with his knowledge of foreign affairs his understanding of the personalities that he has to deal with."
Pelosi making clear the sanctions are a NATO decision, not solely up to the discretion of the United States.
"And what the president said today is to ratchet it up and that's what he's doing and the package is very, very devastating to Russia," said Pelosi.
Meanwhile in Ukraine the people are bracing for the worst.
VIDEO: Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
"It gives you goose bumps, shivering and everything possible," said Irene Nemyrovych, who fled Kyiv in the early morning hours.
"I was very stressed because I was driving the car with the my grandparents and we saw some shell bombings near the roads because they were trying to target the military bases," said Nemyrovych, noting it took more than four hours to travel just 15 miles to her parents.
"What my family's doing now is they're taking the tape and they are trying to fix the windows so if the bombing happens near the windows, they don't shatter us with glass," said Nemyrovych, adding that she's confident in Ukraine's armed forces, but understand they are grossly outnumbered.
"A lot of power now is with people of different nations and only they can do something to help us stop this," she said.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
- Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Russia invades Ukraine
- Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy of 'Dancing With the Stars' posts from Ukraine: 'WAR is NEVER an answer!'
- Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'; 57 Ukrainians killed in invasion
- Russian forces seize control of Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukrainian official says
- Putin's main goal is to restore 'historic Russia,' UC Berkeley professor says
- Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Russia invades Ukraine
- The CEO and the employee: How an SF company is working to protect workers in Ukraine
- Russia attack on Ukraine could lead to highest gas prices in California history, expert says
- Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy
- Bay Area Ukrainian families anxious as threat of war with Russia looms
- Dozens rally in San Francisco to support Ukraine as Russian invasion looms
- Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict
- Putin's options: Aside from full Ukraine invasion, Russia has other ways to lash out at US, NATO