From Chernobyl to Russian allies: Stanford expert explains Russia-Ukraine conflict

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Why did Russia attack Ukraine ? Why does Vladimir Putin want with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant ? Is China supporting Russia? Will the U.S. send troops? These are just a few of the many queries that people across the United States are typing into Google, to learn more about the conflict between these two countries.To get these questions answered, we spoke with Professor Amir Weiner, Ph.D., , Director of Stanford University's Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies and Associate Professor of Soviet History. Weiner teaches and writes on totalitarian movements and regimes with a focus on the Soviet polity; population politics; the Second World War; and modern mass violence. His current research is on the KGB and the Soviet surveillance state.Well, he had a lot to say about this.According to Weiner it's, "Mainly the issue of the genocide that is being conducted in the Donbas region against Russian citizens. This is, of course, quite a problematic argument because these people became Russian citizens breaking international law that Russia offered citizenship passport to Ukrainian citizens in this region."Second, the issue of NATO expansion. Weiner says Putin has repeated this constantly, using it as both a Russian national interest and his own personal grievance.The short answer is no. Russia did not outright declare war on Ukraine. They are conducting, what they call, a special military operation. But it's more complicated than just that.Here's what Weiner had to say:Russia has already launched a cyber-attacks against Ukraine, according to Weiner.When asked if we should be worried about anything else here on American soil, he stated, "I would say no."Here's his longer answer.Certainly not, Weiner says.According to Weiner, this may be part of Russia's military operation to penetrate from the north and get closer to the capital. He says, "We do not know if, indeed, that is their wish to encircle the capital."He does note, "It is no more than a symbolic region itself because it's the site of one of the largest nuclear catastrophes of the modern era. But it is more of a military move.""Basically interfering with the banks, they're using dollars and we can hurt them there by cutting them off from the American financial system. It will have direct impact on literally the basic daily transactions of these banks.The answer to this is not straightforward or simple. It's multi-faceted and will be different, depending on who you talk to.Here's what Weiner had to say: