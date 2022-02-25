ukraine

Russia protests: Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine at SF City Hall

By Tim Johns
Hundreds rally in SF to support of Ukraine after Russia invasion

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of people are gathered in San Francisco in support of Ukraine amid attacks from Russia.

The rally is taking place at City Hall.

It was organized by the nonprofit Nova Ukraine, which is dedicated to spreading awareness providing humanitarian aid.

RELATED: Why is Russia invading Ukraine?

Signs among the crowd dawned in blue and yellow, say "Stop Putin" and "Save Ukraine."

ABC7 News reporter Tim Johns spent the day talking to people at the rally.

VIDEO: A brief look into Ukraine, one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
Ukraine is Europe's largest country that most people know nothing about. Here's where it's located and how it gained independence from USSR.



One woman he spoke to says she landed at SFO from Ukraine just hours before Russia invaded.

"Am I lucky, or is it a miracle?" she said. "But I'm here. And everything started when I landed in the United States."

Others say they have family and friends in Ukraine, and are worried.

A Berkeley grad student says her loved ones have been sleeping in the metro subway stations in Kyiv to try to stay safe, in case there are more missiles launched by the Russian military.

"We are our own country," she said. "There's only one thing we want from Putin - to just get off (of) us."

