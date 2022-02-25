Russia protests: Hundreds rally in support of Ukraine at SF City Hall

The rally is taking place at City Hall.
It was organized by the nonprofit Nova Ukraine, which is dedicated to spreading awareness providing humanitarian aid.
RELATED: Why is Russia invading Ukraine?
Signs among the crowd dawned in blue and yellow, say "Stop Putin" and "Save Ukraine."
ABC7 News reporter Tim Johns spent the day talking to people at the rally.
VIDEO: A brief look into Ukraine, one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
One woman he spoke to says she landed at SFO from Ukraine just hours before Russia invaded.
"Am I lucky, or is it a miracle?" she said. "But I'm here. And everything started when I landed in the United States."
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Others say they have family and friends in Ukraine, and are worried.
A Berkeley grad student says her loved ones have been sleeping in the metro subway stations in Kyiv to try to stay safe, in case there are more missiles launched by the Russian military.
"We are our own country," she said. "There's only one thing we want from Putin - to just get off (of) us."