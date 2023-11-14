United flight makes emergency landing at SFO after alleged bomb threat, officials say

A United Airlines flight headed to Vancouver, Canada from LAX made an emergency landing at SFO Monday due to an alleged bomb threat, officials said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A United Airlines flight headed to Vancouver, Canada from Los Angeles made an emergency landing at SFO Monday night due to an alleged bomb threat, officials said.

SFO's duty manager says a passenger on board the flight announced some sort of bomb threat.

We're told that investigators are speaking to passengers who were on board the flight.

The flight from LAX to Vancouver landed at SFO just before 9:30 p.m. Flight tracking shows the flight made it almost to Oregon before turning around. The plane was able to land at a terminal at SFO after it was determined the threat level was low.

United says 148 passengers and eight crew members were on board. They say they are now working to get those folks to Vancouver as soon as possible.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live