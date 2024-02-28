Urban Putt brings 18-hole mini-golf course, bar and restaurant to San Jose

"It becomes a complete experience, and I think that's what really people are craving."

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A new, fun and imaginative miniature golf course is opening in downtown San Jose.

Steve Fox created and founded Urban Putt. He's opened similar mini golf venues after leaving a 35 year career as an editor and writer.

"It had been inspired by a series of parties that I used to have at my house. They were bring your own hole miniature golf parties," Fox said.

Urban Putt San Jose is a combination of mini golf, a full bar and a restaurant.

"It becomes a complete experience, and I think that's what really people are craving," Fox said.

The 18-hole course is an ode to South Bay landmarks. From the San Jose Sharks to the Winchester Mystery House, it celebrates the present, past and future.

"This is a town built on innovation. It's a place that really expects creativity, and rewards it so you know that's why I think San Jose is a perfect spot for what I'm trying to do," Fox said.

Fox said downtown San Jose has potential and not enough immersive environments.

Alex Stettinksi, CEO of the San Jose Downtown Association, said with the workforce not fully back, an entertainment space like this is needed.

"I mean this all adds to foot traffic, this all adds to activation to downtown. When the Signia is going to be the tower for students to live in we have over 400 students to start with and then later it's going to be up to 800 students they'll be walking up and down the Paseo. Especially during weekdays, between 9-5, will add more vibrancy again to downtown which we very, very much need," Stettinksi said.

Families can swing by Urban Putt starting on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Once it hits 8 p.m., the space turns into 21 and over.

