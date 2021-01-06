US lawmakers react to DC protest that has locked down the Capitol

This is a coup attempt. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster. https://t.co/7jWYWE7TVj — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) January 6, 2021

Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

There is nothing patriotic about what is occurring on Capitol Hill. This is 3rd world style anti-American anarchy. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 6, 2021

Attacking our Capitol and the selfless law enforcement officers defending it is as unpatriotic and appalling as it gets. The people who are doing that must stop so we can return to our democratic process! — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) January 6, 2021

I am safe. Thanks so many for asking. Senators have been evacuated to a nearby building. Waiting for Capitol Police to retake Capitol and restore order. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 6, 2021

This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex. — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) January 6, 2021

Those storming the Capitol need to stop NOW.



The Constitution protects peaceful protest, but violence—from Left or Right— is ALWAYS wrong.



And those engaged in violence are hurting the cause they say they support. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

Violence is always unacceptable. Even when passions run high.



Anyone engaged in violence—especially against law enforcement—should be fully prosecuted.



God bless the Capitol Police and the honorable men & women of law enforcement who show great courage keeping all of us safe. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 6, 2021

I am safe in a secure location.



The President of the United States is inciting a coup.



We will not be intimidated. We will not be deterred. — Congressmember Bass (@RepKarenBass) January 6, 2021

I am safe and in lockdown in the Capitol. The President and his supporters who are spreading lies about the election are responsible and they need to put an end to this incitement. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 6, 2021

As Representatives, we swear on oath to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic.



Any elected official who does not denounce this full frontal assault on our democracy is assisting a coup attempt on the Capitol. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 6, 2021

I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 6, 2021

.@realDonaldTrump please appear on TV, condemn the violence and tell people to disband. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) January 6, 2021

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

During the series of events, a woman was reportedly shot inside the U.S. Capitol amid a melee with Trump supporters, sources told ABC News. She was seriously injured, sources said. It is unclear what led to the shooting or if law enforcement was involved.