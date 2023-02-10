Why expert says Utah's social media ID verification bill could lead to nationwide privacy issues

If passed, Utah residents will have to upload their ID to prove they are over the age of 18 to use all platforms.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- What steps are you willing to take to use social media? Would you pay for the platform or agree to all terms and conditions? What if one of those conditions were to upload a copy of your government identification card?

That's exactly what could happen in the State of Utah with Senate Bill 152 - "the social media regulation act".

If passed, Utah residents will have to upload their ID to prove they are over the age of 18 to use all platforms. For those under 18, a parent ID is needed to verify the account.

Without it, kids will no longer be able to use Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok or even YouTube. The bill also proposes timing restrictions for users under 18.

Supporters of the bill say social media has created issues for kids and this is the solution.

But SJSU Professor and tech expert Ahmed Banafa sees it a different way.

"This bill is a censorship, that's the only thing I can name it, on the kids ability to get access to it," Banafa said.

ID verification on social media is an idea that's floated around several countries for several years, and while it's just a proposed bill in one state for now, Banafa says this could set a precedent.

He says Bay Area residents should be concerned about privacy.

"Once it's out of our hands, it's going to be in the hands of corporate America, social media, all the platforms, they own it," Banafa said. "They can do whatever they want for that without coming back to us. If they got caught, they'll just pay the fine and move on."

Banafa worries about data hacks to platforms that would not only leak personal info of people over 18, but have a compiled list of where children live as well.

He says using laws to restrict social media this way is not the answer. The platforms have devolved into a place of issue and Banafa believes the companies need to fix it.

"They're telling us that there is a problem and this problem has to be solved - cyberbullying, horrible content, exposure to inappropriate pictures and images," Banafa said. "All of this, don't put it on the parents only, the tech companies have a responsibility too."

