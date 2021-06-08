COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine cards raise concerns about privacy; here's how to protect yourself

EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 vaccine cards raise concerns about privacy

70% of adults in California are at least partially vaccinated, which means more than 22-million COVID-19 vaccination records are floating around on paper and in digital records, leading some to question whether people's personal information is safe.

RELATED: Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important

"There is a privacy issue, there is an ethical issue, there's a social issue with this information. It's not monitored and not organized," explained Ahmed Banafa, a cyber security professor at San Jose State University.

Banafa is concerned the information on the vaccine cards is not well protected and potentially tempting to bad actors, who may want to hack into health care information systems to, "steal identities," or open credit cards.

"The dark web is place where all that information can be sold and sold for a certain price, depends on how clean and important is the data. And the best data you can sell is the health care data because it's protected," Banafa explained.

VIDEO: Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards allegedly sold at San Joaquin County bar; owner arrested
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of a San Joaquin County bar was arrested this week for allegedly selling fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.



But not everyone thinks vaccine data is rife with trouble.

"There's nothing new, there's nothing different, there's nothing nefarious about the system. It is one of the staples of public health," said Michelle Mello, a Stanford Law and Medicine professor and expert in public health law.

"Should we be concerned in general that hackers can access electronic health records? Absolutely, it's critically important to keep that information safe. Do these vaccination cards elevate the risk that we face every day? No, I don't think they do," she said.

RELATED: Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

Professor Mello's reasoning comes from the fact that most vaccine cards only contain a name, birth date, and vaccination information, which is basic to any vaccine record.

What's different, is that people are carrying the COVID vaccine cards to have as proof as the world reopens. And some of the cards do have medical record numbers, in which case, Mello suggests that people place a sticker over the number, if they show it to someone other than a medical provider, like at a workplace, business, or event.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccineshackingcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinesecurity
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Steve Burton gone from 'General Hospital' over vaccine rule
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
LIST: Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season
Bay Area's Native Americans making a better future by looking to past
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
More TOP STORIES News