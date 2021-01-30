Better Business Bureau warns of sharing COVID-19 vaccine cards on social media

The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to share their COVID-19 vaccine cards online.

"Unfortunately, your card has your full name and birthday on it, as well as information about where you got your vaccine.," the BBB said in a news release. "If your social media privacy settings aren't set high, you may be giving valuable information away for anyone to use."

The BBB said scammers could use real cards to make a phony one.

Scammers have been caught selling fake vaccination cards online in Great Britain.

The bureau warns it's only a matter of time before that starts in the U.S.

The BBB said a safer option is to share a photo of the vaccine sticker or use a profile frame instead.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccinessocial mediabetter business bureaucovid 19 vaccinescamsscamcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara Co. deputy accused of faking ambush on himself
COVID-19 variants found in UK, Brazil now detected in Bay Area
CA vaccine supply hits new low leading to appointment backlog
Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What to know before it arrives
Tomorrow is your last chance at Amazon holiday returns
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide on Hwy 1 near Big Sur
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
Show More
2 nurses who work together discover they are siblings
New storm heading to Bay Area to drench entire region
Joe Biden, Democrats hit gas on push for $15 minimum wage
Toys R Us retrenches again, shutters its last 2 US stores
Santa Clara Co. hits 100,000+ COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News