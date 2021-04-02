Here's how SF is ensuring vaccines reach underserved communities

At a time when the supply is lagging, the message was reassuring.
VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine
"If you can't come to us, we're going to bring it to you," explains Dr. Sunny Pak of the Chinatown Public Health Center.
Ermei Wu, a Chinatown resident said she had no doubts about getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine today. She even brought her parents.
"She felt it was important to get vaccinate to continue her work and take care of her family," said her interpreter.
With a new group of people eligible for the vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom says the equity measures to vaccinate the most underserved communities will remain in place.
RELATED: Californians 50+ can now make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on MyTurn: Here's how
"So we're not going to back off on that commitment," maintained Newsom.
But that only includes two zip codes in San Francisco, one in the Tenderloin and the other on Treasure Island.
Mayor London Breed maintains the other underserved neighborhoods will also be given priority.
"We have mobile sites, we have people who are going to certain neighborhoods where we see high infection rates who are providing the vaccine to people," said Mayor Breed.
RELATED: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county
Doctor Pak says another challenge is convincing people the vaccine is safe and effective.
"Just because you build it doesn't mean they all come," he added.
The San Francisco Health Department says that's why mobile and community-based sites are so important to maintain that equity.
"Outreach is incredibly important and we certainly can't do it without supply," insisted Kathy Tang of the San Francisco Health Department.
The city expects to have 50% of people in San Francisco vaccinated by this weekend. That number would be higher if supply matched the demand for the vaccine.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
