Health & Fitness

Former teenaged vape user speaks out after double lung transplant

A former teenaged e-cigarette user who underwent a double lung transplant is speaking out, warning others to stop vaping.

Daniel Ament was once a healthy high school athlete who enjoyed sailing, swimming and running. Now the 17-year-old is recovering from his lung transplant, believed to be the first-ever related to vaping.

Ament told Good Morning America he started vaping in December 2018 and used mostly flavored e-cigarettes cartridges a few times a day. Occasionally, he smoked pods laced with THC.

"It started off whenever I'd be with my friends on the weekends, I would just hit (their vapes)," he said.

RELATED: Trump administration bans flavored e-cigs popular with teens

In early September, he started feeling ill, mostly with headaches. His mother Tammy took him to the hospital and got Daniel to admit he had been vaping.

"It's really frustrating, and I know that the kids, I think they cover for each other," Tammy Ament said.

Once in the hospital, Daniel rapidly declined and was put on life support for 29 days. He said doctors thought he had a 10% chance of surviving.

On Oct. 15, Daniel was given a double lung transplant.

RELATED: Man thankful to be alive after risky double-lung transplant

He is now home and recovering but had lost more than 40 pounds, needs to take more than 20 medications a day and must wear a mask in public.

"Opportunities that I would have had before, like going into the military, I can't do that anymore," he said.

Ament said when doctors told him his illness was vaping-related, he didn't believe it.

"It just didn't make sense because why didn't it happen to other people that had been vaping for years? Why didn't it happen to someone else close to me that, I was hitting their stuff, so how did the chemicals affect me, not them?" he said.

The Trump administration announced in early January that it will ban most flavored e-cigarettes popular with underage teenagers, but menthol and tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes will be allowed to remain on the market.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvapingteenageru.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News