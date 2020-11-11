Veterans Day 2020 deals include free donuts at Dunkin', meals at Denny's

Dunkin' is offering what it calls a "Sweet Salute" to veterans and active military members, with a free donut. No purchase is necessary.
Vets can get a free cup of coffee at Starbucks and 7-Eleven.
Red Lobster has a free appetizer or dessert for those with a valid military ID or proof of service.
Denny's has a free "Build your Grand Slam" breakfast until noon.
Wendy's is offering a free small breakfast combo and, several restaurants including California Pizza Kitchen and B-J's are offering a free meal from a special menu.
For the fourth year, Target is extending a 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families to use in stores or online between Nov. 1-11. Visit their website for details, including how to verify military status to claim the offer and more.