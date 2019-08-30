Victim ID'd in deadly hit-and-run in San Jose, search for driver continues

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The search is on for the hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist in East San Jose.The victim is Jesus Orozco Plancarte a 44-year-old San Jose resident. He was hit around 3:45 p.m. Thursday on Story Road and South Jackson Avenue.Police say the driver of a gold Chevy Suburban hit a Chevy Silverado, before hitting the bicyclist in the crosswalk. The driver of the Suburban then ran from the scene.The driver of the Silverado suffered non-life threatening injuries.Plancarte died at the scene; his death marks the city's 31st fatal collision this year.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 911. This investigation is assigned to Detective Brian McMahon of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4654.