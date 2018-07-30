REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --Two-year-old Gracie Lutz is showing her appreciation for firefighters battling the Carr Fire in the most delicious way -- burritos.
Video shows her handing out the burritos at the Shasta District and Event Center.
Her two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr Fire. Her uncle Cody is a Cal Fire engineer, grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator and her other uncle is a water tender.
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
The Carr Fire has burned 98,000 acres, killed six people and is 20 percent contained.
PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
