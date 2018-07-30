CARR FIRE

VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to tired firefighters battling Carr Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Two-year-old Gracie is showing her appreciation for firefighters battling the Carr Fire in the most delicious way -- burritos! (Photo by Chelsey Lutz/Facebook)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Two-year-old Gracie Lutz is showing her appreciation for firefighters battling the Carr Fire in the most delicious way -- burritos.

Video shows her handing out the burritos at the Shasta District and Event Center.

Her two uncles and grandfather are helping fight the Carr Fire. Her uncle Cody is a Cal Fire engineer, grandpa Jerry Hill is a dozer operator and her other uncle is a water tender.

VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes

The Carr Fire has burned 98,000 acres, killed six people and is 20 percent contained.

PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
EMBED More News Videos

The deadly and destructive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County, prompting thousands of people to flee their homes.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Firefirefightershomedestroyed homesfire departmentsevacuationabc7 originalsfeel goodfoodCaliforniaNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Heartbreak of Carr Fire far from over as containment increases to 20 percent
Complex Fires in Mendocino, Lake counties grow to over 30,000 acres, 10 percent contained
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
Facebook activates safety check for Carr Fire evacuees
CARR FIRE
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Heartbreak of Carr Fire far from over as containment increases to 20 percent
VIDEO: Wildfires wreak havoc on Northern California
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
10,000 structures threatened as Mendocino Complex Fire grows to nearly 56,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
USGS reports 3.7-magnitude earthquake near Vallejo
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Heartbreak of Carr Fire far from over as containment increases to 20 percent
Photos from the wildfires across California
Friend reflects on former Oakland mayor's legacy
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Show More
Cranston Fire in SoCal 57 percent contained
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100M
VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area
VIDEO: Wildfires wreak havoc on Northern California
More News