EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4799229" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Nov. 30 earthquake in Alaska severely damaged a roadway near Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4799353" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Nov. 30 earthquake in Alaska damaged the building housing Anchorage television station KTVA.

Cereal boxes and packages of batteries littered the floor of a grocery store after the earthquake Friday morning that rocked buildings in Alaska's largest city, and picture frames and mirrors were knocked from living room walls.Photographs posted to social media sites showed damage that included collapsed ceiling tiles at an Anchorage high school and buckled roadway pavement in places.Alaska averages 40,000 earthquakes per year, with more large quakes than the other 49 states combined.Officials have canceled a tsunami warning for coastal areas of southern Alaska following the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that shook Anchorage.National Tsunami Warning Center senior technician Michael Burgy said the tsunami warning was automatically generated.Officials monitored gauges to see if any underwater landslides would generate tsunami waves.Because there were none, the warning was canceled.Police had told residents of the island community of Kodiak to head to higher ground.The quake damaged buildings in Anchorage and buckled roads and sent people running into the streets.There were no immediate reports of serious injuries or deaths.