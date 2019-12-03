Black Friday fight: Video shows two Marines throwing punches inside Walmart in SoCal

MURRIETA, Calif. -- A man was left with a broken nose after getting into a fight with another man at a Walmart in Murrieta on Black Friday.

RELATED: Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall

Cellphone video shows the two men, one an active Marine and the other a retired Marine, in a physical altercation in the Christmas gift-wrapping aisle. The fight reportedly started when one of the men responded rudely to being bumped by an elderly woman's shopping cart.

That's when the other man came to the woman's defense and the fight ensued.

A security guard had to break it up, but neither of them wanted to pursue charges against the other.

A spokesperson for Walmart issued the following statement: "We have measures in place that helped make our Black Friday events safe and secure across the country. We are thankful to law enforcement for their quick response to the incident at our Murrieta store last Friday and allowing us to have a successful event without further disruption."

VIDEO: Victoria's Secret sales associate retreats from Black Friday shoppers
EMBED More News Videos

Black Friday shopping becomes a contact sport at Victoria's Secret: as seen on Action News at 7 p.m., November 23, 2018

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murrietariverside countyfightcaught on videowalmartblack friday
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during robbery
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Google co-founders step down as execs of parent Alphabet
Billy Porter shines spotlight on generosity
In 300 pages, House lays out evidence for Trump impeachment
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Giving Tuesday: How to help a local child battling illness
Show More
Lockdown lifted at San Ramon school after threatening graffiti found
Water main break floods streets in SF's Sunset District
SJ wrestling coach accused of inappropriately touching child
Wisconsin Shooting: Officer stabbed, shoots high school student
Dublin Elementary dealing with leaks again, school board responds
More TOP STORIES News