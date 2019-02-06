SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Crews battled a 3-alarm fire sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood on Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over possible gas explosion, fire in San Francisco
A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction, but it appears the four buildings are involved.
Everyone within a one-block radius was ordered to evacuate.
RELATED: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF
SKY7 was over the scene of the massive blaze.
Get the full story here.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Take a look at full coverage on the gas explosion and fire on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco. (