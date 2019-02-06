GEARY GAS EXPLOSION

VIDEO: SKY7 footage of massive fire sparked by gas explosion in SF's Inner Richmond

Here's a look from the sky of the massive fire consuming a building in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews battled a 3-alarm fire sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over possible gas explosion, fire in San Francisco

A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction, but it appears the four buildings are involved.

Everyone within a one-block radius was ordered to evacuate.

RELATED: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF

SKY7 was over the scene of the massive blaze.

