Remains of Vietnam War veteran missing since 1969 returned home to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The remains of an Air Force colonel missing since 1969 are finally back home. The aircraft containing the remains of Ernest De Soto arrived at San Francisco International Airport Thursday afternoon.

De Soto was killed when his plane crashed into a mountain ridge during the Vietnam War in 1969.

The crash site was discovered in 1995, but it took years to recover his body.

His wife was among those who were at the airport when De Soto arrived home Thursday.

