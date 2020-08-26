3 killed in fiery crash near I-680 off-ramp in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people died after a fiery car crash off I-680 in Walnut Creek late Tuesday night.At 10:40 p.m., a Pontiac Grand Prix flew off the freeway exit at North Main Street, which is a tight roundabout exit. The car then struck a tree and caught fire. All of the occupants in the vehicle died.The driver was identified as an 18-year-old woman from Fairfield. The front passenger was an 18-year-old female and the rear passenger was a 47-year-old man from Oakland.It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, the CHP said. If anyone witnessed this collision or the vehicle just prior to the collision, please contact Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980.