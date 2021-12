Walnut Creek approves new police funding in response to Nordstrom mob-style robbery

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The Walnut Creek City Council approved new funding on Wednesday in response to the Nordstrom smash and grab robbery on November 20 Council members unanimously agreed to spend $2 million to pay for five new police officers and increase the police overtime budget.City Manager Dan Buckshi said, "This is the action that will have the most immediate impact, is to increase our overtime in order to allow two additional officers, eight hours a day, three days a week."Additional money, which is coming from federal stimulus funds, will help pay for new security cameras to enhance the system the city already has in place.