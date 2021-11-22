Brazen flash mob-style robbery of Walnut Creek Nordstrom sparks outrage from city leaders

"It was like something out of the movies, it was insane."
By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Flash mob-style robbery of Walnut Creek Nordstrom sparks outrage

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- New security measures are in place in one East Bay city, a day after a brazen crime which can only be described as a flash mob robbery. More than 80 people stormed the Nordstrom department store Saturday and made off with merchandise.

"There was a mob of people and police coming in, it was like something out of the movies, it was insane," said witness Brett Barrett.

Witnesses couldn't believe the chaos outside the Walnut creek Nordstrom store Saturday night. A flash mob robbery was unfolding, 80 to 100 people rushed into the store, minutes before closing. Police say two store employees were assaulted, one was pepper sprayed.

Amanda Arvin was inside the store.

"I panicked, I'm not going to lie, I didn't know what was happening, they told us to go to the other side of the store," said Arvin.

RELATED: 3 arrested, firearm recovered from Walnut Creek Nordstrom store looting involving 80 people: Police

"We received reports of people dressed in masks and dark clothing, running into Nordstrom blocking streets with their cars, using crowbars running out with property," said Walnut Creek Police Lieutenant Holley Conners.

Police say those cars, some with license plates covered helped suspects make a fast getaway but not all, three people were arrested.

This is a terrible crime, I'm horrified to see this happen especially in Walnut Creek," said Mayor Kevin Wilk.

Wilk says security measures have been increased at Broadway Plaza Shopping Center, with more police and street closures.

RELATED: SF leaders on Union Square looting, vandalism: 'Won't tolerate this kind of behavior'

"This is obviously a coordinated activity, an organized group of people working together, using social media to communicate with each other," Wilk added.

In May 2020, the shopping center was vandalized and looted following the death of George Floyd.
EMBED More News Videos

In San Francisco Sunday night, approximately 80 arrests were made in the Market Street, the South-of-Market and Union Square areas for violations of the curfew order or for looting.







And last Friday in San Francisco's Union Square, luxury retailers like Louis Vuitton were vandalized and looted by groups of people. Walnut Creek Police are now investigating if the crimes are connected.

"I don't know that answer, only people involved know," said Connors.

WATCH: Video shows decimated San Francisco Louis Vuitton store after massive smash-and-grab robbery
EMBED More News Videos

Multiple suspects have been arrested after a Louis Vuitton store in San Francisco was hit by thieves.



Shoppers admit they're uneasy about the brazen crime.

"This is a beautiful community you shouldn't have to fear walking down the friggin' street that a gang of people running in here stealing materialistic stuff," said Mack Jacob from Oakland.

RELATED: 'Unacceptable': Mayor Breed says changes will be coming to SF after brazen Union Square robbery
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Police Chief William Scott addressed the looting and vandalism that took place at San Francisco's Union Square.



The mayor is calling for stiff penalties for those arrested.

"We will be encouraging the DA's office to charge them with the most serious crimes possible, ideally they will be spending a long time behind bars," said Wilk.

The Nordstrom store closed early Sunday. A sign on the door said it was out of an abundance of caution.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
walnut creektheftrobberylooting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store
SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts
Bay Area crab fishers feel burden of delayed season
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols after brazen robberies
Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen
Show More
Union Square theft: SF open to amending surveillance camera laws
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
Police respond to double shooting in San Jose
South Bay FedEx backlog causes concern as holidays near
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
More TOP STORIES News