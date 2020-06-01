WATCH LIVE: Walnut Creek PD issues curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6223854" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SKY7 was up above when two groups of looters turned on each other and started fighting over clothes in Walnut Creek.

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The Walnut Creek Police Department has issued a curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza and Target.Walnut Creek PD sent out a Nixle alert saying the curfew was in effect starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.SKY7 was up above when a group of looters turned on one another and began fighting over clothes.SKY7 also flew over the Sunvalley Mall where there were reports of looting, however, all it could see was heavy police presences in the parking lot.