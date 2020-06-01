WATCH LIVE: Walnut Creek PD issues curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza

Media player above: SKY7 is flying over reports of looting in several locations in the East Bay

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- The Walnut Creek Police Department has issued a curfew effective immediately after looting at Broadway Plaza and Target.

Walnut Creek PD sent out a Nixle alert saying the curfew was in effect starting at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days, declares local emergency

SKY7 was up above when a group of looters turned on one another and began fighting over clothes.

VIDEO: Looters turn on each other in Walnut Creek
EMBED More News Videos

SKY7 was up above when two groups of looters turned on each other and started fighting over clothes in Walnut Creek.



SKY7 also flew over the Sunvalley Mall where there were reports of looting, however, all it could see was heavy police presences in the parking lot.

RELATED: San Francisco mayor says citywide curfew is 'absolutely necessary' amid protests

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the investigation into George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

This story is developing, stay with us for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
walnut creekburglarybreak incontra costa countylooting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Group protesting George Floyd's death marches in SF
San Jose issues citywide curfew for next 7 days
Cleanup underway after looters hit East Bay businesses
Semi-truck drives through crowd of protesters in Minneapolis
Santa Monica chaos: Looting, fires seen nearby as city declares curfew
George Floyd's brother condemns violent protests, asks for peace
SFPD chief recalls time as Los Angeles police officer during 1992 Rodney King riots
Show More
George Floyd protests: Latest updates from cities across the US
Mayor Garcetti assures Angelenos ICE is not part of city efforts
Powerful photos show clashes with police, George Floyd protestors
National Guard patrols Los Angeles after night of violence
LIVE: Looting continues despite city-wide curfew in Philly
More TOP STORIES News