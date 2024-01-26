South Bay to see record warmth Sunday for 49ers NFC Championship game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- We are expecting warm air to surge into California over the weekend. By Sunday many cities will have a chance to set new records. A forecast of 73 at kickoff for the 49ers on Sunday would be the warmest since last Thanksgiving.

Below are forecast highs (1st number) and record highs (2nd number with year) for Sunday. Those bolded have the best chance of new records.

Santa Rosa 74, 72 (1984)

San Rafael 70, 69 (2015)

Kentfield 69, 70 (1934)

Napa 71, 71 (1976)

Richmond 68, 72 (1984)

Livermore 70, 71 (1934)

SF Downtown 68, 72 (1984)

SF Airport 71, 69 (1984)

Redwood City 72, 71 (1984)

Half Moon Bay 70, 71 (1984)

Oakland Downtown 70, 74 (1984)

San Jose 74, 72 (1928)

Gilroy 72, 75 (2011)

Salinas 75, 78 (1934)

King City 74, 82 (1931)

